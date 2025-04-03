JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $104.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $104,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

