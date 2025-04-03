JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $106.11 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of Regal Rexnord worth $106,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 6.2 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $121.80 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.15 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.