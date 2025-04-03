JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $111.41 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Hologic worth $111,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Hologic by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 186,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hologic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Read Our Latest Report on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.