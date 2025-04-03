JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $111.99 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,228,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,040 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $111,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

