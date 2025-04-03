JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $113.66 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $113,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BC opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.