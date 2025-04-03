JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $114.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $114,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

