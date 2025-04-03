JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $115.11 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.47% of Smartsheet worth $115,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,635,000 after acquiring an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $24,232,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,736,206.05. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

