JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.89% of ICU Medical worth $109,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $140.38 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $163.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

