JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $101,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.17.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,899.30. The trade was a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.17 per share, with a total value of $71,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

