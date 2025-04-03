JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,400,811 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400,811 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $111,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

