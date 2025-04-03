JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 56,044 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Thomson Reuters worth $110,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.96. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

