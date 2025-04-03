JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 590,051 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.91% of COPT Defense Properties worth $101,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,389 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,810,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.19%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

