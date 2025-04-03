JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $103,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of IonQ by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

IonQ Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $372,272.79. Following the sale, the executive now owns 572,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,632,587.76. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

