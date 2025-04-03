JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178,896 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $118,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 61,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,909,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,093.60. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

