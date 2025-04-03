JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.95% of Murphy USA worth $96,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,777,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $30,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $18,971,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $11,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.67.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $480.64 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.04 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.19.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.10%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

