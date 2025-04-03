JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,894 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $100,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $152.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.71 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.