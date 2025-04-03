JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,784 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $97,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $259.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $183.58 and a one year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

