JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 311,281 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Xylem worth $107,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.26 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

