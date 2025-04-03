JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 57,653 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $95,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 13.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 113.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 29,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 47.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,553,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN opened at $203.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.24. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

