JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 66,018 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.82% of Blueprint Medicines worth $100,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,905,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after buying an additional 385,818 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,616,000 after buying an additional 269,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,942,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 0.75. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.95.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,700. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

