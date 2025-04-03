JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 87,095 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $115,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $20.94 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $741.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

