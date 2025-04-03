KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 409,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,468 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,981,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valaris by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,365,000 after buying an additional 112,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after buying an additional 99,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after buying an additional 87,420 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

VAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Valaris in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

