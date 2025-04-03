KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

