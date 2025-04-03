KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $604,000 in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,658,000 after buying an additional 1,022,851 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 127.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,137,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 637,077 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 136.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 213,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,675,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

ULS opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

