KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $625,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.56 and a 12 month high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.