KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $573,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 39,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. The trade was a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The company had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.