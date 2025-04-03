KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $601,000 Investment in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BHVN opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $55.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

