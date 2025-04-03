KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.92. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $72,570.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,560.14. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $26,114.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,252.91. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,688 shares of company stock valued at $905,061 in the last three months. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

