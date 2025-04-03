KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 22,700 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

