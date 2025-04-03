KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $549,000 Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRZE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Braze by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.33.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,052.74. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $736,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,053,748.12. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,111 over the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

