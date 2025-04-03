KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.11, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.