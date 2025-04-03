Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 316.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 77,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

