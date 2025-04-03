Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 545.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

KD stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

