LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,688 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of LegalZoom.com worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 83.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

LZ opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.50.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

