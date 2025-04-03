LPL Financial LLC Acquires 18,781 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,164 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,561,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,866,000. Vested Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,924,000. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,953,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1286 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

