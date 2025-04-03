LPL Financial LLC Acquires 35,230 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

CCJ opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

