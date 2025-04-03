LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 90,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.