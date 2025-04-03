LPL Financial LLC Buys 214,071 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,071 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 170,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 49,332 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 77,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 7.7%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

