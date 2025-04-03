LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,989 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $1,015,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,848.98. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $1,707,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,779,020.89. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,046 shares of company stock worth $81,158,262. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $119.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.77 and a beta of 1.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

