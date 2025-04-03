LPL Financial LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,222,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 303,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.