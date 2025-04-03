LPL Financial LLC Has $12 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

