LPL Financial LLC Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,097,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after buying an additional 154,087 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,475,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PWZ opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.