LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 324,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

