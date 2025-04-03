LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 822,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DAPP opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $137.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

