LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,121 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,221,000 after purchasing an additional 334,752 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 57.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

