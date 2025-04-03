LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,641 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Masco by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,626 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $71.07 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.30.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

