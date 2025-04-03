LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $520,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $79.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Increases Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3399 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

