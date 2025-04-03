LPL Financial LLC Sells 35,287 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,287 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,366,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,756,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $406.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.75.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

