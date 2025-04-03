LPL Financial LLC Sells 802 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHYB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,431,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GHYB opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.