Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.09.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

About Lundin Mining

LUN opened at C$11.81 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$10.92 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.97. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.